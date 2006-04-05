Save time by adding powerful spam filtering to the e-mail client on your Mac.

SpamSieve gives you back your inbox, using powerful Bayesian spam filtering to provide amazing accuracy that’s constantly improving. It’s quick and easy to control SpamSieve from within Apple Mail (Mail.app), Airmail, Entourage, MailMate, Mailsmith, Outlook, Postbox, PowerMail, and more.

SpamSieve learns and adapts to your mail, so it’s able to block nearly all the junk—without putting good messages in the spam mailbox. Turn off new-mail notification in your e-mail client and let SpamSieve notify you only when you receive new non-spam messages.

Automatically maintains a whitelist to guarantee that messages from previous correspondents are never marked as spam. Integrates with your contacts so that messages from friends and colleagues always make it through to your inbox.

Maintains a blocklist so that it can instantly stop the spam messages sent from particular addresses and catch 100% of them. Customize the whitelist and blocklist by adding your own rules. Use a variety of criteria, e.g. regular expressions, to match different message parts.

Spammers encode and obfuscate their messages and use phishing tactics, but SpamSieve can decode the messages to discern their true nature. SpamSieve looks inside attached images and documents to detect spammy content even when the message itself is virtually empty.

Colors show how spammy each message is, so you can quickly focus on the borderline ones if you want to check SpamSieve’s work. SpamSieve keeps track of how accurate it is, how many good and spam messages you receive, and how these numbers change over time.

The log lets you see everything that SpamSieve did, and why, so that you can tweak the settings if necessary. SpamSieve running on your Mac can keep the spam off your iPhone/iPad, and you can even train SpamSieve from afar.