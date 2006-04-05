SpamSieveSpamSieve
“SpamSieve is just incredibly, amazingly accurate; my In box is clean, baby, clean!”
David Pogue, The New York Times 		“Best email spam filter for the Mac, period.”
John Gruber, Daring Fireball
icon-inbox SpamSieve gives you back your inbox, using powerful Bayesian spam filtering to provide amazing accuracy that’s constantly improving. icon-clients It’s quick and easy to control SpamSieve from within Apple Mail (Mail.app), Airmail, Entourage, MailMate, Mailsmith, Outlook, Postbox, PowerMail, and more.
icon-learning SpamSieve learns and adapts to your mail, so it’s able to block nearly all the junk—without putting good messages in the spam mailbox. icon-notify Turn off new-mail notification in your e-mail client and let SpamSieve notify you only when you receive new non-spam messages.
icon-whitelist Automatically maintains a whitelist to guarantee that messages from previous correspondents are never marked as spam. icon-address-book Integrates with your contacts so that messages from friends and colleagues always make it through to your inbox.
icon-blocklist Maintains a blocklist so that it can instantly stop the spam messages sent from particular addresses and catch 100% of them. icon-rules Customize the whitelist and blocklist by adding your own rules. Use a variety of criteria, e.g. regular expressions, to match different message parts.
icon-encoding Spammers encode and obfuscate their messages and use phishing tactics, but SpamSieve can decode the messages to discern their true nature. icon-attachments SpamSieve looks inside attached images and documents to detect spammy content even when the message itself is virtually empty.
icon-colors Colors show how spammy each message is, so you can quickly focus on the borderline ones if you want to check SpamSieve’s work. icon-statistics SpamSieve keeps track of how accurate it is, how many good and spam messages you receive, and how these numbers change over time.
icon-log The log lets you see everything that SpamSieve did, and why, so that you can tweak the settings if necessary. icon-iphone SpamSieve running on your Mac can keep the spam off your iPhone/iPad, and you can even train SpamSieve from afar.
icon-script There are lots of optional AppleScripts for deeper customization and integration with mail clients and services. icon-more-info For more information, please see the feature list, screenshots, or the extensive user manual.
