SpamSieve
Save time by adding powerful spam filtering to the e-mail client on your Mac.
- Requires: macOS 10.7 through 10.13 and an e-mail client (older versions available).
- Recommended: IMAP or Exchange mail account (for iPhone/iPad spam filtering).
- See what’s new in version 2.9.30 (released January 30).
|“SpamSieve is just incredibly, amazingly accurate; my In box is clean, baby, clean!”
David Pogue, The New York Times
|“Best email spam filter for the Mac, period.”
John Gruber, Daring Fireball
|SpamSieve gives you back your inbox, using powerful Bayesian spam filtering to provide amazing accuracy that’s constantly improving.
|It’s quick and easy to control SpamSieve from within Apple Mail (Mail.app), Airmail, Entourage, MailMate, Mailsmith, Outlook, Postbox, PowerMail, and more.
|SpamSieve learns and adapts to your mail, so it’s able to block nearly all the junk—without putting good messages in the spam mailbox.
|Turn off new-mail notification in your e-mail client and let SpamSieve notify you only when you receive new non-spam messages.
|Automatically maintains a whitelist to guarantee that messages from previous correspondents are never marked as spam.
|Integrates with your contacts so that messages from friends and colleagues always make it through to your inbox.
|Maintains a blocklist so that it can instantly stop the spam messages sent from particular addresses and catch 100% of them.
|Customize the whitelist and blocklist by adding your own rules. Use a variety of criteria, e.g. regular expressions, to match different message parts.
|Spammers encode and obfuscate their messages and use phishing tactics, but SpamSieve can decode the messages to discern their true nature.
|SpamSieve looks inside attached images and documents to detect spammy content even when the message itself is virtually empty.
|Colors show how spammy each message is, so you can quickly focus on the borderline ones if you want to check SpamSieve’s work.
|SpamSieve keeps track of how accurate it is, how many good and spam messages you receive, and how these numbers change over time.
|The log lets you see everything that SpamSieve did, and why, so that you can tweak the settings if necessary.
|SpamSieve running on your Mac can keep the spam off your iPhone/iPad, and you can even train SpamSieve from afar.
|There are lots of optional AppleScripts for deeper customization and integration with mail clients and services.
|For more information, please see the feature list, screenshots, or the extensive user manual.